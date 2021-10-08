The Google search engine hides a curious guitar tuner, can you find it?

We all know that Google hides through its search engine a good number of tools, the kind that we all use for the smallest questions. For example, a calculator: you just have to propose an operation in the search box for a result to appear and, also, a direct access to a more or less official Mountain View app. So once you’ve seen that, why not make room for an online guitar tuner to avoid having to spend money on one? In addition, with the advantages offered by working with devices that are, for the most part, equipped with microphones, the task of knowing how thin the strings of our instrument are becomes a really simple task. Play and tune, what Google tells you Guitar tuning tools are not new to digital ecosystems. For a long time, there have been alternatives in iOS and Android stores for our smartphones that are really reliable and, in some cases, require payments for premium versions or have to endure a constant barrage of advertising. So they get a bit complicated to use. Google has thought that it would be a good idea to develop one and, following the culture of the company, leave it on the internet as an online tool that we can go to 24/7. It does not matter if we get up at dawn, in the afternoon or in the morning that we can tune the guitar thanks to the Mountain View website, either through the computer browser, or that of your smartphone, which is also compatible. The fact is that if you want to tune your guitar right now, you just have to do the following: you go to the browser on your PC, Mac, iPhone or Android device. If you have activated by default that Google is the search engine, the famous page will appear with the box in the foreground to write what we want to find. You type there “Google tuner” and press “enter”. If everything has gone as it should, you will have to see something similar to what you see in the capture that we leave you above although, yes, without measurements or anything. Finally, you just need to give the browser permission to access the microphone and when everything is done, play the guitar so that the tool tells you how well you have it tuned. Simple, right? >