The Google search engine gets smarter: these are the news that will reach your mobile

At the Google Search On event that took place today, the company announced all the news about Artificial intelligence that will soon arrive at your Search Engine, presented important news in its mobile search engine.

Google is implementing the most advanced AI to offer users searches more natural and intuitive, since the search engine will understand better and offer more contexts to our questions.

More context in your search engine

Last May, during Google I / O 2021, the company announced that it had reached an important milestone in understanding information with the Unified Multitasking Model, also known as MUM by its abbreviation.

In all this time Google has been testing the potential of MUM in its search engine with experiments, but in the coming months they will not materialize in new features that will come to its search engine.

With MUM a new way of search visually. For example, when using Google Lens We can refine the search by saying that it looks for socks with the same type of pattern of the shirt that we have analyzed. We will can combine images and texts to refine our query.

Another example that Google shows is that we have broken a part of the bicycle that we do not know what it is called. We take a photo of it with Google Lens and put “How to fix it” and Google will identify the broken part and show us tutorials to fix it.

Redesigned finder

Google It has also announced its intention to redesign its search engine in the coming months, launching a new design for its search results where it will integrate the full potential of its new artificial intelligence.

A new section called “Things to know”, or “Things to know”, will allow us to explore and understand about topics that might interest us and related to the main search. For example, we search for ‘acrylic paints’ and in this section we will see a small index with access to tutorials, tricks and more about painting with this material.

Also soon we will find the new sections “Refine this search” with suggestions that can help us find what we are looking for more easily, or the future section “Expand this search” with other related search terms.

Squeezing the results on video

Finally, and also soon, Google will offer a new experience in its video search results, identifying related topics and offering links to easily continue to deepen our query. For example, if we search for a species of penguins, when we click on a video we will see related topics, such as the island on which they live or other species of animals that live with penguins.

Via | Google