The Google Play Store has a new logo (spot the differences)

The Play Store has a new logo. To recognize the differences from the previous one however, we must sharpen our eyes, but something has actually changed. Not everywhere, indeed, only within Google Pay and GPay as he points out 9to5Google, but the renewal needs time and soon all services will be updated. If compared to HERE the differences are decidedly evident, the same cannot be said for the refinement now wanted by the Mountain View company for the symbol with which the virtual store is identified.

The Google Play Store logo before and after. On the left the “current” one (still briefly), on the right a couple of examples of how it looks on Google Pay and GPay

First of all, we reiterate again that this is not a real change, but a very light restyling. The motivation is simple: standardize the logos of Google apps, from shapes to colors. And so we see a triangle – always the same – but now it has slightly more rounded and rounded corners, then the proportions of each single color change – blue (light blue) was predominant over green, yellow and red – and the colors themselves change, which now have shades more pronounced, in line with the other apps – see Google Fit, Google Pay, Chrome and Gmail, which has passed from white and red to the most representative four colors.

For now we have only these two examples which, by the way, are also of small size. Google has not made any statements regarding the timing of the release of the renewed Play Store logo on a larger scale.

