The Google Play Games app is no longer mandatory: this is its integration with the settings of your Android

By: Brian Adam

Date:

In May 2013 it reached our devices Google Play Gamesan application that officially brought to Android our player profile with their achievements and leaderboardsamong other characteristics, but during these nine years the installation of the application was mandatory in order to enjoy its benefits. Until now.

As Google already announced last October, at the beginning of 2022 the installation of Play Games would no longer be mandatory to be able to log in to your compatible games, and that moment has arrived.

Google Play Games is integrated into Play Services, partially…

Google Play Games

At the moment Play Games Services no longer requires the installation of the Play Games app. without installing you will be logged in automatically with your gamer profile in their compatible games to enjoy the saved in the cloud and to unlock game achievements.

Without the installation of Play Games you will not be able to see the achievements or leaderboards of the game, for this the game will invite us to install the Google Play Games application to enjoy the full experience.

This change is due to the fact that the Play Games login API has been integrated into Google Play Services to avoid friction with some players due to the need to have the Google Play Games app installed.

Google Play Games

This “Lite” version of Google Play Games has been integrated into the Android settings, specifically in Settings > Google > Google app settings > Play Games. There the player can set up your profile and switch accounts in your games if you have more than one account. Now without having to install the Google Play Games app you can change your player ID, profile picture, manage privacy or your data.

Google Play Games

If the player is downloading a compatible game for the first time, the Play Store will download additional components from Google Play Services to activate the integration with Play Games (less than 4 MB). Once the game is installed together with those components, when we play and want to access any of the functions of Play Games a window will invite us to create our player profile.

Google Play Games

With this change, if we only want to enjoy the Play Games login, saving it in the cloud and unlocking the achievements, it is no longer necessary to install the application, saving us about 30 MB of storage. If instead we want to see the list of achievements, the markers, play its integrated games, explore the instant games and its game store, we will have to install its application.

