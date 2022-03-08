The Google Pixels are updated with many new features

Google announced many new features for the Pixel. Not only are they debuting Android 12L, but they are also being updated with a number of features.

Some of the Pixels are already starting to update, and others will have to wait until the end of March. We tell you some of the news.

News for the Google Pixel

After several beta tests, Android 12L is finally being launched, which is already beginning to be implemented on Google Pixels. But there is an extra, since they will also start updating with the new “Pixel Feature Drop“.

One of the most interesting novelties that is being added to the Pixel is the Live Caption function. This feature allows users to communicate even when they are unable to speak during a call.

As shown in the image above, when this function is activated, what the other person says will be displayed in text, and the user will be able to write a reply that will be automatically read for the contact to hear.

On the other hand, an extra that is added to the chats is that Gboard converts our exact text into a sticker or sticker. You just have to write a short text and select the stickers option to see all the designs created.

And if you have a Pixel 6, you will see that conversations can now be translated from English to Spanish, Italian and French on the same mobile. Night vision on Snapchat is another feature that comes to the Pixel. An option that will allow you to take good pictures even when you are in a low-light environment. And of course, it will also be useful when recording videos.

And of course, widgets can’t be missing. The Google team announced new widgets for the home screen, to provide more information that is relevant to users. For example, battery level, connected devices, special reminders for the alarm, among other options.

These news are already beginning to be implemented in the Pixel 3a to Pixel 5a, but in the case of the Pixel 6 and 6Pro, they will have to wait until the end of March.