The Google Pixel Tablet is filtered, which will come with a lot of power and a compatible stylus

The world of technology does not stop advancing, and if only a few months ago did not warn of new additions to its Pixel family catalog, now we have new news. At that time, the news was released that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, the Pixel Watch and a Google Pixel Tablet.

At last we know the date on which these devices will be officially presented, on October 6, and thanks to a leak, there is certain information that has come to light about your tablet.

First of all, to say that it must be taken into account that it is a leak and not official data. Starting from this basis, the new Google Pixel Tablet would arrive boasting a good size diagonalWell, it seems that this will have 11 inches, and the information does not end here.

What we know about the Google Pixel Tablet

If the data is true, and Google has launched to offer users a tablet with such a size, it could be that it is looking to reach a market sector that is looking for productive models, trying to compete in this way with the tablets of other companies. , which have the second name Pro. And if we take into account that according to the data, it would have compatibility with its own stylus, it could be a pretty good omen. It is unknown if it will arrive with the tablet or not, but it is most likely that its arrival will exist.

Also, it could be that the new Google Pixel Tablet has the first generation Google Tensor. We are talking about the processor that was used for the Google Pixel 6 of last year 2021, and how close it left this family of terminals to being classified as high-end. And it is that this processor significantly increased the photographic level with a dedicated co-processor. If the leak is finally true, the new Pixel Tablet could boast of having great power to fulfill almost any task.

It may be that another piece of information that has been disclosed is the memory that it will offer, being 128GB the basic version and 256GB the superior version. In addition, its connectivity could be WiFi 6 at least, and it would arrive with the Android 13 version already installed, although it is unknown if it will offer 5G connectivity or not, although it is true that its processor supports it, but it is information for which we will have what to expect

Now turning to the pixel tablet photography, this would come with two cameras on the back and one on the front, although there is no information regarding the megapixels of any of these. But it will not have GPS, which could confirm that the tablet will not have 5G, so it will not have sensors such as barometers or proximity. That said, and if the data of this leak is finally confirmed, the new Google tablet would be focused on productivity, and once presented in the next month of October, it could be that it goes on sale in the same month.

