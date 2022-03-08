The Google Pixel receive new functions: better support in Spanish in the Pixel 6 and more news

The jump to Android 12L or Android 12.1 is not going to be the only novelty that users will receive. Pixel from today. With the arrival of spring and the change of season it is also time to receive a new ‘Feature Drop’.

Since December 2019, Google began to release these special updates for its devices four months, with each change of season, and now it is the turn of the tenth “news drop” whose novelties we will see next

Night Vision on Snapchat

The night vision reaches the version of Snapchat for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Now its users can activate this mode to take photos and record videos sharper in low light. They just have to activate the low light mode in the social network application.

communicate with subtitles

The Pixel 6 They also get a major upgrade. The function live caption arrives at calls to offer its users a new way to communicate for people who cannot or prefer not to speak on calls. Now when you activate the instant transcriptin addition to reading the transcript of the conversation on the screen you can write to answer. The phone will read the response aloud for your caller to hear.

Assistant transcription and quick phrases in Spanish

Also for the Pixel 6 we see how the Google Recorder can now transcribe Spanish and Italian. In addition, the Assistant already allows you to use its quick phrases to accept calls or postpone an alarm, among other actions without having to say “Hey Google”. In the section of quick phrases From the Google Assistant settings will be all the actions that can be performed in Spanish without having to say the active word “Ok Google” or “Hey Google”.

New sticker suggestions in Gboard

Starting with Pixel 3a we see how gboard can turn the texts into colorful stickers although at the moment it only works in US English. We will have to wait a little longer for these new suggestions to reach more languages.

It’s also getting easier to connect with friends and family on video calls – host your own YouTube viewing parties or share your favorite app with Live Share for Duo, all on your Pixel phone.

More ways to translate.

The instant translation of the Pixel 6 also receive a significant improvement. Now you can translate conversations from English to Spanish, Italian and French directly on your phone.

Useful information at your fingertips

Google improves the home screen of the Pixel. Have added new widgets that will display information of interest. In the “At a glance” widget, it will now show the battery level of your Pixel Buds and other Bluetooth devices, it will remind you to deactivate the alarm if the next day is a holiday, it will show you the seismic alerts in your area, or the countdown of the security check of your personal security application.

Have added new battery levels widget that will display the charging status of the Pixel alongside other Bluetooth-connected devices. So at a glance you can check the status of all your devices. We will also find a new section of wallpapers on the occasion of Women’s Day.

More useful features

Finally, the functions Direct My Call and Wait time will be available from today from Pixel 3a configured in English. When we call a company and a machine answers us, Direct My Call will show on the screen the options that the automated voice is dictating. The function Wait time It will calculate how long you will be waiting until you are attended by a person.

From Android Police they have created the following comparative table to make it clearer the functions that have reached each Pixel, since the most important news and the improvement of support in Spanish have only reached the Pixel 6.

Via | Google