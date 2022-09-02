The Google Pixel Fold gives new signs of life, and its possible arrival is filtered

- Advertisement -

The history of the possible folding phone of Google It seems like the never ending story. For a few months it seemed that the company considered this project settled and discarded it, but information has appeared that shows that this is not the case and that the arrival of the long-awaited project can still be expected Pixel to the market. When? Well, it could be in no time.

If you remember, it was in 2021 when it was believed that the company that develops Android would have its foldable announced, but different factors -such as the pandemic- made this not so. And, since then, what has been known is that it adds delay after delay. So much so that it was finally thought that the project was being abandoned, but information published in The New York Times suggests otherwise.

When could the Google Pixel Fold arrive?

The data that is handled now is that the device could definitely arrive in 2023 (without specifying a specific date for the moment, but the normal thing would be to bet on a little before the summer so as not to step on the entry of other Pixels into the market), together with the Android 14 operating system that would have specific improvements for this type inside of smartphones that have a screen that bends and that significantly boosts productivity.

The point is that this could be the last chance to reach this segment of the market, since more delays would make it lose a lot compared to companies that have been present for a long time, such as Samsung, Huawei or Xiaomi itself (and Apple is going the same way at this step, by the way ). In other words, we are facing what could be thought of as “now or never”.

Production dilemmas have affected

Right now we are in a difficult moment, since, due to the existing problems with China from the US, there are not a few companies that are migrating part of their production to Vietnam. An example is Google itself, and it appears that Apple is going the same way -and, incidentally, the Korean Samsung already has half in the mentioned country-. This is happening to avoid supply problems like those that have been occurring in recent months because the Asian giant is not seen as the most reliable partner.

But in the case of foldables, you can’t avoid having to produce major parts in China because the components are advanced and this is where you have the factories that are able to do this at sensible prices (a couple of examples are the screens and parts of the hinges). And, Google, does not escape this. Therefore, despite the company’s efforts, everything indicates that it will maintain its presence in China… at least for the time being.

