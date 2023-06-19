HomeTech NewsThe Google Pixel 8 is tipped to get a major upgrade to...

The Google Pixel 8 is tipped to get a major upgrade to its display

Tech News
nvyutrbupyrfoesgvwfxan 1200 80.jpg
nvyutrbupyrfoesgvwfxan 1200 80.jpg
- Advertisement -

According to a well-placed source, the display is one of the components that’s in line to get a significant upgrade on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, compared with the Pixel 7 handsets that launched last year.

This comes from the usually reliable Kamila Wojciechowska at Android Authority, who says that the Pixel 8 will be upping its maximum refresh rate to 120Hz, up from 90Hz on the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 Pro sticks at 120Hz like the Pixel 7 Pro, but both phones will offer a greater range of refresh rates overall, which should improve battery life.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X