The Google Pixel 7 already has an official presentation date

Although, due to technical specifications, it is always a bit below what the great top-of-the-range products on the market offer, has managed to position its smartphones very well. Remarkable value for money, some advanced functions (especially in relation to photography), a perfect integration of the services of the search engine company… in short, there are many reasons why Google mobiles are, generation after generation , a good option.

This year, the debut of the 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has probably been the sooner we begin to have information about them. And it is not yet two months of this 2022, when there was a major leak on both devices. Probably as a result of this early leak, Google decided to release a preview of this generation during Google I/O in early May.

This should have ended leaks and such… but it didn’t. Quite the contrary, between the end of May and the beginning of June we heard about several prototypes of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that were first seen on eBay and, later, on the Facebook Marketplace. Thus, without a doubt, this is the Pixel generation that has caused the most talk and, therefore, one of the most anticipated. And although we could imagine the approximate date of its presentation, finally we have the confirmation of it.

And it is that Google has announced, via Twitterthat the presentation of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will take place just in a month, on Thursday, October 6, at 10:00 ET, 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, 3:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands. And what will we see in the presentation? Well, Google says that we will see the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Google Pixel Watch that was also announced at Google I/O, new members of the Nest family and some Pixel Buds.

The launch event for Made by Google will take place in the Williamsburg neighborhood of New York, and yes, We are talking about a face-to-face event, although only invited members of the press may attend. However, the event will be broadcast live over the Internet, although, curiously, the broadcast from the Google online store will only be accessible from Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom. For audiences in the rest of the world, the broadcast will be available through YouTube. And the really interesting thing about this is that, with this segregation, Google would already be telling us in which markets the new devices will debut from day one.

It seems, therefore, that Google did not want to keep any surprises for the event. Now, after the rumors of recent months regarding the foldable Pixel, it is possible that Google will finally give us a surprise.

