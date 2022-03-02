The Google Pixel 6a and the Pixel Watch anticipate a possible arrival in May through a carrier’s inventory

Rumors and leaks come and go, and depending on the sources they come from, we can try to guess if they will have a greater chance of being true. Or why not? But what has been talked about future Google devices has a lot of plausibility and the information points both to a new mobile and to the first watch of the firm.

Specifically, we talk about the future Google Pixel 6aa theoretical mid-range that would come to complement the brand’s recent family of phones, and from Google Pixel Watch. The latter has been in doubt on many occasions, as information about its arrival appears and disappears at full speed, but now both have just been listed in the inventory of a US operator. Everything indicates that the launch is approaching.

Clock and mobile for May, Google I/O?

Given that Google has been quite punctual in launching mid-range phones in the middle of its season, it seems logical that the Google Pixel 6a is the one that treasures the greatest number of rumors. There is talk that it would arrive in three colors, including the famous mint green released in past models, and that it would have 128GB internal base space.

Nothing is known about it in terms of date of sale or price, although it has been leaked that the presentation would take place in the month of May. Something unconfirmed, naturally. It happens that this date also coincides with rumors that quote the Google Pixel Watch with its own presentation, so maybe we would have a joint event (or at least a statement).

As for the watch itself, everything indicates that it would be marketed in gray, black and gold. There is also talk of an internal storage of 32GB which would double that of the current Samsung Galaxy Watch4, the latest “joint” launch between Google and Samsung with the new WearOS 3.0. The leaks also speak of at least one version with mobile connectivity in addition to Bluetooth, but we don’t have release dates or prices either.

The arrival of the two models in the database of a North American operator (name unknown) invites us to think that Google is already finalizing the details for a near launch. Could match the Google I/O so we will be attentive to any information that arises regarding both events.

