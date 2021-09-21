The Google Pixel 6 will be presented on October 19, according to a new leak

It almost smells like Pixel 6. The pair of Google phones for this season is approaching the market but we still do not have official confirmation from the company about its landing date. A few months ago, the first voices that spoke of its release date emerged, such as Jon Prosser’s that placed it in October, and now we have more rumors and leaks.

It has long been speculated that the equator of October is the time chosen by Google for the presentation of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and the new rumors speak of exactly that moment. Specifically, from October 19 as the date chosen for the presentation of the telephones and of October 26, coinciding with Prosser, as the date on which they will finally be available to the public.

Presented on 19, on sale on 26

Of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro there is little to be known, beyond taking into account that almost nothing is official beyond its Google Tensor processor, since it has been filtering from all angles for a long time. But there is still the officiality on the part of its manufacturer, which has not yet communicated the date on which we can see it presented and for sale.

As we mentioned, the last information comes from a supposed leak or indiscretion by Telstra, the Australian mobile operator. The operator has launched a promotion for the launch of the future Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with a form to receive more information. And in the conditions of said form it is established that the registration must take place “before October 19“, which points to that date as a possible launch of the terminal.

On October 19 it was already put on the table by Jon Prosser together with the October 26, date of its release. If so, and if it is officially confirmed that October 4 will be the arrival date of Android 12, we would once again have a Pixel put into circulation after its own operating system. The promotion, for its part, seems to make it clear that the Pixel 6 will be sold in Australia. Spain, as has been commented in recent months, would be left out again.

Via | Pocket now