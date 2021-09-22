The Google Pixel 6 Pro is completely filtered in a video

After the small preview of the Pixel 6 and its Tensor processor, we still had some doubts about the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the most powerful model of this new family of smartphones. However, before the company could officially announce it, we just got an idea of ​​what to expect in a few weeks both in terms of appearance and some internal aspects, with a video that filters the phone completely.

Featured by Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today, the first thing to note first of all is that it is an early unit of the device, so we could still see some slight changes in the final version of the Pixel 6 Pro. However, as we can see, this phone complies with practically all the points filtered previously, so we should not see too much difference after its launch official.

I think this may be the first hands on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro. FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7 – M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

The back of the Pixel 6 Pro features a glossy finish and the combination of two shades of gray and black, predominating the first. Unlike all previous Pixel phones, Google’s upcoming flagship has a cascading screen that curves sideways, similar to many high-end phones these days. Lee comments that the phone is almost similar in size to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as can be seen in a photo that places it next to what appears to be a Pixel 4a XL.

Although here we can see one of the changes that we will clearly see in the final Pixel 6 Pro, changing this logo on the back for the well-known brand that portal current Google smartphones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SktUWuvLEig

Thus, in another video published directly under its associated medium, we can see some additional details such as still photos of the phone, among which a part of the configuration page and a screenshot of the terminal’s CPU-Z application.

Some captures that revealthe composition of the new Tensor processors of the Pixel 6 Pro, unfortunately confirming a somewhat disappointing setup, with two mid-level Cortex-A76 cores instead of the more recent Cortex-A78. Although in contrast, to try to compensate for this fact, the SoC also includes two Cortex-X1 cores.

Even so, we will still have to wait to see the official premiere of Google for the Pixel 6 Pro to really see the capabilities of its processor and be able to really classify the level of competition that this new flagship will suppose compared to the recently presented iPhone 13 or the imminent Galaxy S22.