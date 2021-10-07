The Google Pixel 6 is seen in all its glory in the best images to date

We already know the price and release date of the Google Pixel 6, the expected high-end of the American company. This Pixel 6 was just leaked at the hands of Evan Blass in the best images to date that we have of him And, although we already knew its design, these images give us even more details.

In addition to shedding clues on the design line, let you see some of the functions that these Pixels will have, a new security app and the spoiler that they will be water resistant. We are going to tell you everything we have seen after the leak.

The spectacular design of the Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6

Evan Blass has leaked important images about the Google Pixel 6, which not only reveal its design, but also several of the software functions, as well as some of the new widgets coming to the Pixel with Android 12.

Google Pixel 6 Pro | Google Pixel 6

In the same way, the water resistance of this terminal is confirmed, in which IP68 protocol is expected, one of the highest and that ensure both protection against splashes and being able to submerge the phone for a short period of time.

New widgets with QR code in Android 12.

The most striking thing about the filtration at the software level is that it has been seen a complete redesign in the security section that, surely, will arrive in the form of an exclusive application for the Pixel. In this case we have a screen that allows us to scan for problems, configure the phone’s biometrics and perform various security checks.

New Pixel Stand.

We also have news about the new Pixel Stand, a device that came with the wireless charging of the Google Pixel 3 and that will return with a new design. Now, the base will be somewhat larger (so we expect an extra power) and thicker at the back.

In a lower quality image, it has also been seen the Google Pixel 6 case, which will have a color palette identical to that of the devices themselves. You can see that the device will be much thicker with the case, but aesthetically it is quite striking.

Remember that We have an appointment on October 19 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time to get to know the new Pixel 6 virtually. The bad news is that everything indicates that it will not end up reaching Spain but, when arriving in other European countries, such as Germany, it should not be too difficult to get hold of one.

Via | Evan blass