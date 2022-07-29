The Google Pixel 6 game panel will come to more devices with Android 13

One of the 12 news that came exclusively for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro was panel, a new section that allows us to choose between longer battery life or higher performance during our games, among other features. Well, that game mode will no longer be exclusive to the Google Pixel 6.

Google has updated the list of news that will arrive on our this July through Google Play Services, adding that Game Dashboard o Game panel to the list of novelties.

Game Panel comes to more Android 13 devices

The company has reported that through the update of Google Play Services to version 22.30 released from July 28, the game board in select devices with Android Tor what is the same, in Android 13.

It is unknown what Google means by selected devices. as the only device that has confirmed that it will receive the game panel will be the new Pixel 6a when it is updated to Android 13. It is unknown if other Pixels with Android 13 will receive the game panel or if other models from other manufacturers will also be updated. with Google play mode.

Surely very few devices receive the Google game panel since manufacturers such as Samsung, OnePlus or Xiaomi for years have included their own in their customization layers. game mode with features similar to or more advanced than Google’s proposal.

The Google game panel allows us to take screenshots, record and broadcast our games live, choose whether we want to see the FPS of the game, silence notifications and calls, see the game achievements or choose between performance or autonomy.

Via | AndroidPolice