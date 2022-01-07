The Google Pixel 6 camera has been analyzed by DxOMark

Within Google’s Pixel family, the Pixel 6 It is the appropriate option for those who prefer compact dimensions over a large screen size.

The Pixel 6 features the same Tensor chip as the Google Pixel 6 Pro, but it comes with a smaller 6.4 ″ screen, less RAM (8 vs 12GB), and a smaller battery.

In the camera department, the Pixel 6 lacks the dedicated telephoto camera of the Pro models, but uses the same 50 MP primary modules the 12.5 MP ultra-wide angle than the flagship model.

Now the folks at DxOMark Has published your detailed review of the Pixel 6’s camera.

With a overall score of 132, the Google Pixel 6 sits just below the top ten in the overall camera ranking.

It’s about a exceptional performance in its $ 400 to $ 599 price segment, and ranks as the best option for photographers who prefer smaller devices.



