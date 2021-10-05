The Google Pixel 6 already have a presentation date: Google confirms that they will be announced on October 19

Last august Google He offered us a preview of his new Google Pixel 6, showing his design and some details but he invited us to wait until this fall for the official presentation to know all its characteristics. Well, we already know the date.

As it had been leaked a few weeks ago, Google will officially present the Pixel 6 on October 19. This means that in two weeks we will know its launch date, prices, specifications and availability.

We have an appointment on October 19

The event will take place on October 19 at 10:00 AM PT, 19:00 PM in Spain and 12:00 PM in Mexico. The event can be followed live on YouTube and on the official Pixel Fall Launch event page.





On the official site of the event we will see we can change the home screen of the Pixel 6 that appears on the screen by holding down the “Hold to change moods” bar. While we hold down the bar, a promotional animation of the interface will appear Material You and when we release we will see that the mobile wallpaper and widgets change.

Officially Google has confirmed that we will have two new Pixels, the Pixel 6 with a 6.4-inch OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, a fingerprint reader under the panel and flat edges, and the

Pixel 6 Pro 6.7-inch OLED with QHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and fingerprint reader under the screen. Both with the processor of the house Google Tensor.

According to the leaks, the mobile phones would go on sale on October 26 in eight countries, excluding Spain from the list. In the presentation of the Pixel 6 it is hoped that the new Pixel 5a launched last summer in the United States and Japan will reach Spain and more countries. Otherwise, this 2021 there will be no new Pixel in Spain.

