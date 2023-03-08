The Google I/O will be held on May 10, it’s official

Google has announced the date of its future Google I/O, its annual conference where it presents its new products. It is set for May 10. What does the Mountain View company have in store for us for this 2023 edition?

The Google I / O is the annual conference of the Mountain View firm. The latter presents its software advances and sometimes products. This year, it will still be held in the spring and we now have a date: it will be for May 10.

- Advertisement -

The opening conference will therefore take place today in Mountain View. Google specifies that it will take place in front of a limited audience, but that it will be broadcast online. At Phonandroid, we will obviously be there to share the announcements with you.

The Google I / O of May 10 should bet on artificial intelligence

The big question is of course this: what will Google announce? We can expect to have a first look at the next version of Android which should arrive before the end of the year. The company could also present its software advances to us, in particular on its search engine or on Assistant.

Read also – Google Pixel 7 Pro test: a winning formula, but which is getting old

But the sector on which Google is expected is obviously artificial intelligence. In the wake of Microsoft, the brand could bet everything on this technology and reveal in detail its Bard tool, which also wants to revolutionize the way we use the web. It remains to be seen whether she will be able to convince.

- Advertisement -

Rumors also evoke the presentation of new products. All eyes are on the Pixel 7A, which could be formalized during the conference. Google could also show us its famous Pixel Fold, long awaited and which would be its first folding smartphone, or even its Pixel Tablet. It would not be aberrant for Google to allow itself to teaser its Pixel 8. We remember that in 2022, the Mountain View company gave a preview of its phone during the conference. Will it be the same in 2023?

Obviously, none of this is recorded and Google could very well choose to surprise us. We therefore meet on May 10 to discover the future of the brand.