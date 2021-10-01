The Google Assistant will give you more information about YouTube videos

YouTube is testing a new dynamic on Android, thanks to the integration of the Google Assistant.

Although it is part of a test, it gives us a preview of some of the functions that the YouTube Dynamics Assistant could bring.

So you can use the Google Assistant on YouTube to view related content

Google is testing a new experimental feature that aims to harness the potential of the Assistant on YouTube. Without having to execute commands or navigate to another app, you can use the Assistant to get more information about the content you are watching on YouTube.

Yes, the integration of the Google Assistant with YouTube brings us a series of new suggestions about the video that we are viewing in the app. You will notice this dynamic when you scroll to the description of the video.

You will see that a new section is added “Do more with Assistant” that shows suggestions of things that we could request from the Assistant related to the video. For example, information about the singer, a historical event that is mentioned in the video, a place that appears on the scene, the movie that promotes a certain trailer, etc.

All of those suggestions will appear below the video as a carousel of cards. So if you are interested in knowing certain information related to the video, you just have to click on the suggested card.

Once you carry out that action, the Google Assistant starts the search following the same dynamics that we know. One detail to keep in mind is that this function will not be present in all videos. And at the moment, it is not available to all users either.

It is an experimental feature, available to premium YouTube subscribers, which is being tested in English. So we will have to wait to see if Google decides to release it to all users in the future.