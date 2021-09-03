The Google app is updating the ‘Collections’ section: it will now show the content you have visited

For about four years the application of Google for our Android devices allows us to save websites, images and locations through the ‘Collections’, a section that has now started to activate a new interface with major changes.

The revamped ‘Collections’ section of Google is no longer limited to displaying the content that the user has saved, but also will automatically organize the content that the user has recently visited.

This is how the new Google ‘Collections’ are

Until now, the ‘Collections’ tab was limited to showing recently added items and showing all our collections, something that goes into the background in this renovation.

In the renewed ‘Collections’ tab we will find the new section ‘Quick access’, a horizontal scrolling panel that shows us the most visited and recently added sites.

Then would come the new section “Series and films”, which shows all those titles that may interest us according to our activity, for having made a query or read any news about that series or film. In this section we will have access to the ‘Watchlist’ that will already show the series and movies that we have saved in our list.

Then the ‘Collections’ section would come, showing our lists in its carousel with a direct access to its collections gestures so that we can create a new collection. Then we would also find a new ‘Shopping’ section, with the items that we have searched for in the search engine, with which Google Shopping is integrated into the collections section.

Via | 9to5Google

In Engadget Android | The Google Assistant releases all-day routines: this is how you can configure them