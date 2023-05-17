The Global Software Architecture Summit 2023 in Barcelona: An unmissable event for software architecture professionals

The Global Software Architecture Summit (GSAS) returns this year with its third edition in Barcelona, ​​bringing together international experts for a three-day event dedicated to the latest trends and modern practices in software architecture. With over 600 industry professionals expected to attend, GSAS promises to be a unique opportunity to gain knowledge, make connections, and learn from the best in the field.

You have all the information at gsas.io

A look at GSAS 2023

Apiumhub, a renowned software development and consulting company, is organizing the Global Software Architecture Summit (GSAS) at the prestigious Axa auditorium in Barcelona, ​​on October 9, 10 and 11. This specialized software architecture event will focus on modern practices that enable professionals to be more effective, efficient, and enjoy their work in this ever-evolving field.

This year’s edition will feature more than 16 renowned international experts in the sector as speakers. They include Neal Ford, software architect and principal at Thoughtworks; Mark Richards, co-author of the book “Fundamentals of Software Architecture”; Nathaniel Schutta, software architect specializing in cloud computing; and Jacqui Read, Consulting Software Architect at Read The Architecture, to name just a few.

A complete and enriching program

The GSAS 2023 promises a complete and enriching program that combines keynote talks, networking opportunities and practical workshops. The event agenda is already available on the official website, where the different talks and workshops that will take place are detailed.

Talks to acquire new knowledge

The first and second days of the event will be dedicated to talks given by international experts. Some of the featured topics include:

In this talk, Nick Tune will explore how to design architectures that accommodate independent value streams, enabling continuous delivery and scalability.

"The intersection of architectural fitness functions and metrics" by Neal Ford: Neal Ford will delve into the importance of metrics and how they intertwine with architectural fitness functions to achieve quality software.

"It's a Feature, Not a Bug: A Step-by-Step Guide to Architectural Decisions" by Sonya Natanzon: Sonya Natanzon will share her expertise and guide attendees through architectural decisions and how to turn them into a valuable feature.

«Effective Microservices: Lessons Learned» by Mark Richards: Mark Richards will present lessons learned from his experience designing and developing effective microservices.

«Patterns of evolution of sociotechnical systems» by Amal Tahri: Amal Tahri will explore the patterns of evolution that emerge in sociotechnical systems and how to deal with them effectively.

Practical workshops for active learning

The third day of the event will be dedicated to practical workshops, where attendees will be able to delve into specific topics through interactive sessions. Some of the workshops include:

This workshop will focus on the design of distributed systems using Event Driven Architecture (EDA) and will provide practical insight into how to implement this architecture effectively.

«Construction of distributed systems through transactional sagas» by Mark Richards and Neal Ford: In this workshop, participants will learn to build distributed systems using transaction sagas, exploring practical approaches and solutions to common challenges.

"Nonlinear Thinking: Skills We Need Now" by Diana Montalion: Diana Montalion will share nonlinear thinking skills to address complex and challenging problems in software architecture.

"Practical Visual Communication for Software Architecture" by Jacqui Read: Jacqui Read will provide practical techniques and tools to effectively communicate software architecture through visual representations.

Tickets and prices

Early Birds tickets for the GSAS are currently on sale through May 31. It is recommended that those interested purchase their tickets as soon as possible to ensure their participation and take advantage of the best available price.

An event to promote quality in the world of software

The Global Software Architecture Summit 2023 in Barcelona presents itself as an excellent opportunity for software architecture professionals to acquire new knowledge, discover the latest trends and connect with other experts in the field. With a diverse and enriching program, GSAS seeks to promote quality in the software world and provide attendees with practical tools to be more efficient and effective in their work.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this unique event and broaden your horizons in software architecture. Secure your ticket now and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of software architecture from the top leaders in the industry!