The global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro could be delayed until March or April

The source of leaks Max jambor has shared that there will be a rather unusual date gap between the Chinese and “global” availability of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro flagship.

The company appears to be targeting a China launch in January or February, which will be followed by a worldwide expansion sometime in March or April 2022.

Of course, plans like this could always be subject to change, especially amid a very serious global chip shortage whose end is not in sight yet.

It is clear that there is a good chance that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will see the light of day in China a month or two before reaching the European markets or the United States, as a direct consequence of the company’s merger with Oppo and the consequent combination. of the OxygenOS and ColorOS platforms.

This unified operating system may need more time to prepare and optimize for the Western Hemisphere or perhaps OnePlus is simply trying to prioritize its country, as Oppo and Vivo have done for years.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to have a 125W charging speed for a 5,000mAh battery, the upcoming Snapdragon chip, and 12GB of RAM.