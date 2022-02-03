The Gigabyte AORUS of 2022, finally on sale

A little less than a month has passed since the presentation of the new Gigabyte AORUS laptops, a generation of equipment that comes with the most advanced components, such as twelfth generation Intel Core i7 processors, which had been presented a few hours earlier, as graphics chips that go up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16 gigabytes. A line of laptops that serve to demonstrate that laptops are not good for gaming is just a drag from the past.

And today, after a few weeks since its presentation, we have very good news, and that is that Gigabyte AORUS d2 2022 laptops are now on saleso it is a perfect time to remember what we will find in these Gigabyte proposals.

Gigabyte AORUS (2022): technical specifications

AORUS 5 AORUS 15 AORUS 17 Screen 15.6 inch FullHD 240 hertz or 144 hertz 15.6-inch QHD (165 Hertz) or FullHD (360 Hertz) 17.3-inch FullHD (360 hertz) Processor Core i7-12700H Core i7-12700H Core i7-12700H Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB Memory Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 Up to 64GB DDR5-4800 Up to 64GB DDR5-4800 Storage Up to 4 terabyte PCIe 4 SSD Up to 4 terabyte PCIe 4 SSD Up to 4 terabyte PCIe 4 SSD connectors 1 Thunderbolt 4, 2 USB 3.2 type A, 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 Mini DisplayPort, 1 RJ45, 1 audio minijack and SD card reader 1 Thunderbolt 4, 2 USB 3.2 type A, 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 RJ45 and 1 audio minijack 1 Thunderbolt 4, 2 USB 3.2 type A, 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 Mini DisplayPort, 1 RJ45 and 1 audio minijack connectivity WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 Battery 99Wh 99Wh 99Wh

Gigabyte AORUS 5

The entry level of the Gigabyte AORUS laptops of 2022 is the AORUS 5 family. In them we can choose between two screens, 15.6 inches with FullHD resolution in both cases, but with different refresh rates: 240 or 144 hertz. Already looking inside, Gigabyte has opted for the processor Intel Core i7-12700Hwhich has six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, providing a total of 20 threads 24 megabytes of L3 cache and capable of reaching up to 4.7 gigahertz.

Regarding its graphic section, we can choose from several configurations that reach up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU. And to guarantee the best performance, we can have up to 64 gigabytes of DDR4-3200 RAMand if we look at its storage options, all the options are high speed, with PCIe 4 SSD, which in its top configuration can reach four terabytes.

And if we talk about connectivity, its proposal is quite broad, since it has WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 in relation to the wireless section, and also has a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 type A, an HDMI 2.1 connector, 1 Mini connection DisplayPort, an RJ45 network port, an audio minijack and an SD card reader. The whole set is fed with a 99Wh battery.

Gigabyte AORUS 15

With the same screen size as the AORUS 5, this one, however, has higher performance, and we can choose a panel with QHD resolution and a refresh rate of 165 hertz, or the FullHD version in which the rate of update jumps up to 360 hertz. To ensure that its content is up to par, in its top-of-the-range version we can enjoy a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 16 gigabytes of VRAMNVIDIA’s most advanced chip for laptops, with 7,424 shaders, 232 texturing units, and 96 raster units.

To motorize the AORUS 15, Gigabyte has also opted for the processor Core i7-12700Hwhich in this family can also be accompanied by up to 64 gigabytes of RAM, but in this case it is of the type DDR5-4,800. And with regard to its storage, we can also have up to 4 terabyte PCIe 4 SSD. The set is fed with a 99Wh battery.

Connectivity? WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 in the wireless section, and a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 type A connectors, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 network socket and an audio minijack.

Gigabyte AORUS 17

The 17-inch proposal from Gigabyte AORUS is, without a doubt, one of the most innovative, and thanks to a careful redesign in which the bezel of the screen is almost completely eliminated, it has been achieved fit a 17-inch panel into a laptop with dimensions similar to many 15-inch computers. In this way, it will be possible to have a large format screen, without giving up the portability of smaller systems.

Specifically, the AORUS 17 has a panel of 17.3 inches with FullHD resolution and a refresh rate of 360 hertz. And in case you are wondering, its dimensions are 39.8 x 25.4 x 2.4 centimeters, compared to 36 x 24.4 x 2.4 of AORUS 15, that is, less than four centimeters wide and one in the background, due to a jump in screen size that, for many uses, is especially optimal.

Inside, Gigabyte repeats the configuration of the AORUS 15, with Intel Core i7-12700H processorsRTX 30 Mobile series graphics adapters with up to one NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 16 gigabytes of VRAMuntil 64 gigabytes of DDR5-4800 RAM And till 4 terabytes of PCIe 4 SSD storagea selection of components that puts all the focus on performance, in a system with multiple heat dissipation technologies that also offer a fairly quiet system as a result.

If we look at its connectivity, in the wireless section we will find WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5, while in the wired section, it integrates a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 type A ports, an HDMI 2.1 connector, a Mini DisplayPort socket, an RJ45 network port and an audio minijack. This entire set is powered by a 99 Wh lithium polymer battery.

