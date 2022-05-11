The GIGABYTE AORUS 17X is a gaming laptop with Intel Core-i9 HX and RTX 30

GIGABYTE has announced its new gaming laptop AORUS 17X, which aims to be the brand’s new flagship when it comes to combining portability and high performance. The focus of these products not only makes them attractive to gamers, but also to professional sectors that require high-performance equipment such as professional-level video editing.

The GIGABYTE AORUS 17X incorporates a recent Intel Core-i9 HX with 16 physical cores, eight of which are high performance and another eight are efficient, totaling 24 threads. We remember that the Alder Lake-HX processors are aimed at premium laptops, so, as is logical, they offer high performance within their segment and the equipment that incorporates them does not aim to be exactly cheap.

The laptop at hand includes next to the Intel Core-i9 HX graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30, a combination that would have to improve performance by 32% compared to its predecessor. Obviously, adding more power means better cooling is needed, so on that front the GIGABYTE AORUS 17X features the latest generation of WINDFORCE technology.

Being more specific, the WINDFORCE cooling system Onboard features a pair of highly efficient fans, six heat pipes, and multiple heatsinks that should be able to remove heat produced by the processor and graphics card in order to keep the laptop at optimal temperatures even under heavy workloads. , although this could depend on factors such as ambient temperature.

The GIGABYTE AORUS 17X’s slim bezels on all four sides have allowed the panel to take up 90% of the surface area and squeezed a 17-inch screen into a 15-inch chassis, opening the door to downsizing. and improved portability.

In the past, these devices ended up being too heavy to carry, so many times they fell into what some called “portable equipment” instead of portable. Unlike a desktop computer, they didn’t take up the entire trunk of the car, but it’s not like you could lug them around for hours on long drives.

In order to provide the best gaming experience, the notebook employs a screen running at 360Hz refresh rate. At the memory level it supports up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 4TB of data storage via SSD over PCIe 4.0.

All details about the GIGABYTE AORUS 17X can be found on the manufacturer’s website.