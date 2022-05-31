The GeForce RTX 4090 could arrive in August, the rest of the models will be released later

We continue to turn around with the possible release date of the GeForce RTX 4090 and the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070, three graphics cards that will be the great standard-bearers of the new NVIDIA graphics generation and that have become a major source of rumours.

Today, we are clear about some things, we know that will arrive before the end of the yearwhich will be based on the architecture Ada Lovelace and that they will have fourth generation tensor cores and third generation RT cores.

We have also been able to estimate its specifications and performance by collecting all the credible information that has been published in recent months, but the truth is that there are still many things in the air, and one of them is precisely its exact launch date. The first information pointed to the month of July as the release date of the GeForce RTX 4090and said that the rest of the models would arrive in the following months.

The fact is that new information has completely changed our landscape, since it ensures that the GeForce RTX 4090 will arrive in Augustand that the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 will do the same in september and october. Keep in mind that this does not mean that NVIDIA is going to make three different presentations, the company could present these three models simultaneously and make a staggered launch in the months that we have indicated.

NVIDIA could present the GeForce RTX 4090 in July

And this new top-of-the-range model would be accompanied by the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070. Personally, I think that the dates that we are seeing in this article make a lot of sense, but we must not forget that there are sources that also speak of a possible delay of last minute because, and I quote verbatim words, «there is a significant amount of stock of the RTX 30 And the last thing NVIDIA wants is to release a new generation right now.”

It is true that the stock of graphics cards has improved significantly over the last few weeks, and that prices are dropping substantially, but it seems that sales are not accompanied and that the stock is accumulating.

If the launch of new generation graphics cards happened right now all consumer interest would be focused on themand this could lead to a wave of GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards in the second-hand market of users who want to buy a GeForce RTX 40. Obviously, the impact that all of the above would have on the market would be very large, and it would not only complicate the stock cleaning of the GeForce RTX 30, but it could also cause their prices to sink.

With this in mind, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if we end up seeing the debut of the GeForce RTX 4090, and the RTX 4080 and 4070, one or two months later than expected. As for the GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4050, both will arrive as early as 2023. It is likely that the first will debut in the first quarter of that year, and the other will not arrive until the second quarter.