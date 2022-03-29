Tech News

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti lands on the market

The predictions that we already advanced have been confirmed, and consequently This March 29 has been the launch day of the GeForce RTX 3090 Tithe most powerful graphics card for desktop systems on the market, and that allows NVIDIA to maintain its supremacy in terms of performance, a crown that we can foresee that it will maintain, at least, until the next generation of graphics, which, barring imponderables, will debut in a few months

And that in the end has been long in coming, since it was presented in the context of CES 2022, and in theory its debut was scheduled for the end of that month. The good news is that comes as graphics card prices continue to drop from the wild escalation that they experienced since the second half of 2020, to the point that in a short time, you could get this GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for a price similar to, or even lower than, what we have seen other models of lower performance than this beast of brute force.

And in case you are doubting it, yes, it certainly deserves this type of qualification, because in the absence of the first performance tests beginning to arrive, a simple review of its technical specifications already makes it clear that NVIDIA wanted to crown the RTX 30 series with a graphics card, this GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, that offers performance not seen before with desktop graphics adapters.

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: technical specifications

  • GA102 GPU manufactured in 8nm process.
  • 10,752 shaders.
  • 336 texturing units.
  • 112 raster units.
  • 336 tensor cores.
  • 84 RT cores.
  • 384 bit bus.
  • 24 GB of GDDR6X memory at 21 Gbps.
  • Bandwidth of 1,018TB/s.
  • Power in FP32: 40 TFLOPs.
  • TGP: 450 watts.
  • You would need an 850 watt power supply, and a 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector, recently introduced by Intel.
Seeing these numbers there is not much more to say. As I mentioned before, NVIDIA has wanted to put the finishing touch, on top, in a generation with a large number of proposals adapted to all levels of needs, with models that range from from the economical and versatile RTX 3050, to this RTX 3090 Ti.

First GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics

And, as expected, the first models based on this NVIDIA GPU have not been long in coming. Good news for those who were waiting for the debut of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and, yes, have the necessary budget to get one of them. And, of course, we are not talking about a precisely cheap device. Now, its performance in combination with technologies like DirectStorage, DLSS and others, can provide graphics modes not seen before with other adapters.

The first manufacturer to announce its models has been M: YES, and has done so with no less than five different models. These are their specifications:

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPREME 24G GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING X TRIO 24G GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING TRIO 24G GeForce RTX 3090 Ti BLACK TRIO 24G
GPU RTX 3090Ti RTX 3090Ti RTX 3090Ti RTX 3090Ti RTX 3090Ti
Interface PCI Express Gen 4 PCI Express Gen 4 PCI Express Gen 4 PCI Express Gen 4 PCI Express Gen 4
Cuda Cores 10,752 units 10,752 units 10,752 units 10,752 units 10,752 units
Core Clocks Extreme Performance: 1,965 MHz (MSI Center) Boost: 1,950 MHz (GAMING & SILENT Mode) Extreme Performance: 1,935 MHz (MSI Center) Boost: 1,920 MHz (GAMING & SILENT Mode) Boost: 1,920MHz Boost: 1,860MHz Boost: 1,860MHz
Memory 24 gigabyte GDDR6X 24 gigabyte GDDR6X 24 gigabyte GDDR6X 24 gigabyte GDDR6X 24 gigabyte GDDR6X
memory speed 21 gigabits per second 21 gigabits per second 21 gigabits per second 21 gigabits per second 21 gigabits per second
bus speed 384 bit 384 bit 384 bit 384 bit 384 bit
Outputs DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a) / HDMI x 1 DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4) / HDMI x 1 DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4) / HDMI x 1 DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a) HDMI x 1 DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a) HDMI x 1
TGP 480 watts 450 watts 450 watts 450 watts 450 watts
power connector 16-pin 12VHPWR 16-pin 12VHPWR 16-pin 12VHPWR 16-pin 12VHPWR 16-pin 12VHPWR
Dimensions and weight 337 x 140 x 71 millimeters, 2,154 grams 337 x 140 x 71 millimeters, 2,154 grams 325 x 140 x 62 millimeters, 1,683 grams 325 x 140 x 62 millimeters, 1,683 grams 325 x 140 x 62 millimeters, 1,683 grams

Another manufacturer that has also joined the launch party for this new GPU has been PNYin his case with three models based on this chip, PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti UPRISING (with EPIC-X LED lighting) and PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Overclocked.

In a matter of days, without a doubt, we will see the announcements of many other manufacturerswho will not want to be left out of the catalog of options for the top-of-the-range chip in the desktop graphics market, at least until the arrival of the next generation.

With information from Wccftech

