The GeForce GTX 1630 goes straight for the low range, we see its specifications

NVIDIA is working on a new graphics card, the GeForce GTX 1630, a model that will be aimed at the low end and will use the Turing architecture, but in its variant no specialized hardware, that is, it will not have tensor cores or RT cores. This is very important, as it means that it will not be able to accelerate hardware ray tracing, and it will not support DLSS technology.

The GeForce GTX 1630 will mount a GPU TU117 in its version 150, which means that we are facing a trimmed version of the GPU that mounts the GeForce GTX 1650 (TU117-300). It is not a surprise since, in the end, the first will be one step below the second, and as I have told you, it will position itself directly in the low range.

As happened at the time with the GeForce GTX 1650, I don’t think the GeForce GTX 1630 is going to have a reference design. NVIDIA will leave this graphics card in the hands of the assemblers, and they will be responsible for launching the models they deem appropriate. However, and taking into account the range to which it is directed, it is clear that these should prioritize cost.

Possible specifications of the GeForce GTX 1630

Graphic core TU117-150 at 12 nm.

512 shaders at a frequency of up to 1,800 MHz (turbo mode).

8 SM units.

32 texturing units.

24 raster units.

64-bit bus.

4 GB of 12 GHz GDDR6 memory (96 GB/s bandwidth).

75 watt TGP. You will not need an additional power connector, and a basic power supply will suffice to move it without problems.

The GeForce GTX 1630 could be an interesting graphics solution, as long as the final price agrees. Looking at its specifications, and comparing them with those of the GeForce GTX 1650, I can make it clear that the first one is going to be, at least, 20% to 30% slower than the second. All in all, the GeForce GTX 1630’s turbo mode is more aggressive than the GeForce GTX 1650’s, so the performance difference between the two could lean more towards that 20%.

Since the GeForce GTX 1650 is only slightly more powerful than the Radeon RX 6400, that GeForce GTX 1630 would be quite a bit slower than AMD’s graphics solution, which has a starting price of 159.80 euros. With this in mind, how much should the GeForce GTX 1630 cost? If everything I have told you in this article is true, I think It should be between 100 and 120 eurosat most.

I personally think it’s good news that both NVIDIA and AMD keep releasing low-end graphics cards, but only when they are reasonably priced, since otherwise they lose all their meaning. For example, the Radeon RX 6400 is not a bad buy for less than 160 euros, but it is when it is sold with an inflated price of more than 200 euros. The same would go for that GeForce GTX 1630.

NVIDIA has not confirmed anything yet, but it will be said that the GeForce GTX 1630 could hit the market on May 31. If you are wondering if it would be enough to play in 1080p, the answer is “yes”, but considerably reducing the levels of graphic quality in the most demanding games.