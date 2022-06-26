The GeForce GTX 1630 could debut on June 28 for $150

- Advertisement -

A little over a month ago we learned that NVIDIA was working on the GeForce GTX 1630, a low-end graphics card which would come to reinforce the company’s offer in this segment by going down a step with respect to the GTX 1650, the model that closes the lower part of NVIDIA’s catalog so far, and an interesting movement, which shows that there is also life and activity among the least expensive options for graphics adapters.

There are still several aspects of the technical specifications of the GeForce GTX 1630 that we do not know, such as the type of memory it will mount or its base frequency, but part of its technical sheet would have already been revealed:

Graphic core TU117-150 at 12 nm.

CUDA cores: 512

Texturing Units: 32

Raster Units: 32

Memory: 4 gigabytes (doubtful whether GDDR5 or GDDR6)

Bandwidth: 12GB/s

Bus: 64 bit

This already allows us to get an idea of ​​what we can expect from this GeForce GTX 1630, although it still leaves some doubts. The good news, as we can read in Wccftech, is that it may not take too long to clear them, since the GeForce GTX 1630 could go on sale as early as June 28ie next Tuesday. Moment, of course, in which we will be able to complete its technical sheet, and from which we can wait for the arrival of the first performance tests.

Let us remember, at this point, that an important aspect of the GeForce GTX 1630 is that will not feature Tensor cores or ray tracing, and that in principle there will not be a reference design either. Thus, it will be the manufacturers who mold this new GPU to the cards developed based on their own criteria. This is very interesting, since it opens the field to different designs that enrich the low-end offer with different adapters based on this chip.

The less good part comes from the price prediction that we can see in said publication, and that indicates that the price of the GeForce GTX 1630 will be around 150 dollars, well above the 100-120 euros that we expected and that would be its ideal price, based on what we currently know about it. We will have to wait to see if that price is confirmed, as well as its adjustment when jumping to the old continent, but if it finally settles at that point, now that the graphics card market has finally normalized, it does not seem that it will be a especially recommended option.