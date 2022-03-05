The Geekbench benchmark decides to veto Samsung flagships

A few days ago, we learned that Samsung seems to be slowing down quite a few popular games and apps, possibly with the aim of reducing battery consumption.

This type of practice does not usually sit very well with users, and it is not well received by benchmark tools either. Many of these tools have strict policies that disallow any modification of application performance.

Now, in response to these practices, Geekbench is taking direct action against Samsung.

Geekbench is removing the entire Galaxy S22 series from Geekbench results starting today, along with all S21, S20, and S10 devices. Galaxy Note and A series devices will remain unchanged as they do not appear to be affected in testing.

This is how Geekbench has justified it:

Earlier this week, we learned about Samsung’s Game Optimization Service (GOS) and how it regulates the performance of games and apps.

GOS decides to throttle (or not throttle) applications using application identifiers and not application behavior.

We consider that this is a form of benchmark manipulation, since the main benchmark apps such as Geekbench are not regulated by this service.

Samsung has promised to release a future update that will add the ability to control game performance directly.

However, Geekbench’s current policy is to remove tampered devices from the list permanently, even after a patch fixes the issue, so none of the phones removed today will be listed on the site again.