The Garmin Vivosmart 5 smartband arrives to get Xiaomi in trouble

It’s been quite a while since Garmin It did not launch a new smart bracelet on the market, so much so that many thought that it had abandoned this market to leave it in the hands of other manufacturers such as Xiaomi or Huawei. But the arrival of a new model from this manufacturer has just been announced, which makes it clear that this is not the case.

The accessory in question is the Garmin Vivosmart 5, which comes to replace a device that was launched in 2018, no less. And, the truth is that there are interesting improvements that will make this equipment a purchase option chosen by many because, as always in the products of this company, it stands out for offering a excellent tracking when recognizing physical activity. So much so, that thanks to the included sensors you can either know the quality of sleep you have on a daily basis or automatically detect each and every one of the most common sports (such as walking, running and, of course, riding bike).

One of the things that has improved significantly in this model compared to previous generations has to do with the screen. This is still monochrome, yes, but now it is much larger (66%) and has improvements in both the definition and the tactile use offered by the integrated button -which protrudes a little from the component so that it is possible to locate it without having to look-. It is important to note that a continuous press allows you to send a warning message by using the gateway smartphone for it -it is compatible with iOS and Androidwhich is most convenient.

Good autonomy of the Garmin Vivosmart 5

With a full charge of the included USB rechargeable battery, usage time of a whole week. It is not the best on the market, this is true, but it is more than enough so that you do not have to worry about always having the cable at hand to plug the bracelet into the current. Very relevant: this is always true, regardless of the use you give to the smartband, so it does not happen as with other models that reduce their capacity significantly over time.

Garmin

Another of the changes that are sure to be appreciated in this new Garmin model is that it allows change the strap it uses, thus losing the unibody design of previous generations. And this is a success. And, all this, without losing a high impact resistance and, of course, water and sweat do not affect it at all. In this way, you can go to the pool with the accessory on and you will not have to leave it on the towel.

It is important to note that it has improved the application that is used with this Garmin Vivosmart 5. Now advanced options are included that allow from managing the data that is acquired to establish an adequate control of the physical state -even to know the level of stress that one has-, to alerts in case the heart rate measured by the built-in sensor is too high.

Price of this new smart bracelet

Its sale begins today in different regions selected by the manufacturer, which will increase in a matter of days. It will be available with white, black and mint colored straps and the price that has to be paid is €149.99. A good evolution that we will see if it makes things difficult for Xiaomi models.

