The gaming market also suffers a fall due to the post-pandemic era

- Advertisement -

The return to normality, also known as the post- era, has made people recover their habits and routines. Today we can go out again without any problem, we can socialize almost completely normally again, and the return to the office has also become a reality for many, although others have been luckier and have been able to maintain the telecommuting, or at least a hybrid model.

All this has made many people spend less and less time playing video games a reality that is having a significant impact on the sector. We have already seen in the results of the big technology companies that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and that return to normality has ended up negatively affecting their quarterly results.

It is clear that the current economic situation doesn’t help either, but we can consider this as a rather secondary factor, since the key in the end has been that return to normality. Being able to spend more time away from home, travel again and return to work in the office means that we consume less multimedia content, less video games and less technology in general.

According to data from a new study shared by the firm NPD, in the last quarter that we have closed this year spending on video games fell to 1,780 million dollars. This represents a drop of 13% and reduces the total value of this to 12,350 million dollars. If we connect the dots we see that everything fits, since both Sony and Microsoft, and even Nintendo, have closed quarters with marked falls in their video game business units.

Sony, for example, is experiencing a golden moment with PS5 since it sells every console it produces, but its software sales fell by 26%, a situation that has also affected Microsoft and Nintendo in the same way, although it continues to break records with Nintendo Switch. Sales of video games and services fell, and this confirms something as clear as it is simple, now that people can go out, socialize, travel and do things outdoors You no longer need so many video games.

This reduced need to play video games and the feeling of having to take advantage of our newly acquired freedom are, without a doubt, two key factors that explain this fall in the video game market. In the midst of a pandemic and With confinement activated, video games were one of the best ways to “kill time”but now the situation has changed completely, and as we can see, it is being noticed.

On the other hand, inflation and economic uncertainty are also having a certain impact, as we said at the beginning of the article, this does not support discussion. Expenditure on video games has also been reduced by said uncertainty, and personally I think that even the collapse of cryptocurrencies may have had a lot to do with its relationship with the technology sector, and the average profiles of many of those who bet on this type of currency. We will see how the situation evolves in the coming months, but it does not seem that there will be a recovery in the short term.