The game “Vampire Survivors” comes to Android and iPhone mobiles

Vampire Survivors is a roguelike shooting video game that has been developed by Luca Galante, who is known as “Poncle”. The objective of the title is very simple, fight against a huge wave of monsters that becomes more complex with each level. This simple premise became one of the most addictive games of the year 2022, and until a few days ago it was only available on consoles and computers.

Vampire Survivors is a very simple game, it’s mechanically intuitive and the graphics aren’t the most striking.

So, despite the fact that Vampire Survivors is not a title with state-of-the-art graphics, the truth is that its fresh, dynamic and fun gameplay has catapulted it to the top. The news of its launch on mobile phones is official, it was made public at The Game Awards event, there they announced the arrival on smartphones.

Best of all, they released many important details. For starters, it will be playable in portrait format on mobile phones and it will be free. Of course, not paying carries a price, and that is that there will be integrated ads, this is already known from the file that they published in the Google Play Store.

As for the gameplay of Vampire Survivors, it must be emphasized that it is a trial and error game, it remains faithful to its roguelike genre. The character will automatically attack and the player must strategically move them around the map to avoid dying. The goal is none other than to survive the wave of monsters for as long as possible. To achieve this goal, the title offers many characters to unlock, weapons and relics for other games.

Finally, Luca Galante himself stressed that nothing has been changed in the mobile version. It will be the same Steam and Game Pass title, but free. He also stated that he is working on optimizations and updates so that the game comes out as polished as possible. Likewise, several users who have tried the game reported that it works perfectly, there are no annoying glitches that ruin the experience.