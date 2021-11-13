The Game Awards 2021 will show up to 50 games

The next edition of The Game Awards 2021, the annual awards gala hosted by Geoff Keighley and his team, this year will have one of the biggest displays in recent years, promising «the largest list of world premieres and announcements»Never presented before. And it is not for less, promising a total of between 40 and 50 games present during the entire event, including at least a dozen totally new titles.

This has been shared by Keighley himself through an interview published on the blog of Epic Games, one of the associated organizers, where he ensures that games for the latest generation consoles will have a lot of prominence at the event. «I think we have only touched the tip of the iceberg of what is possible to do on PS5 and Xbox Series X and I am sure you will see things that will leave you open-mouthed.»He comments, assuring that«we will see game footage that will remind viewers that the best of the industry is yet to come«.

And is that unlike other events and independent fairs, The Game Awards 2021 has the almost unanimous support of the major publishers from the industry such as PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo, other major players such as Ubisoft, Bandai Namco or Activision among others, and numerous independent studios. In fact, this gala is usually the scene of some of the most attractive launches of some developers, having shown for the first time the trailers and advances of Hellblade 2, Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 4, or announcing the official date of other titles such as Returnal.

Although at the moment the names of any of the titles expected for this year have not been released, it would certainly not be surprising to see new details of Hellblade 2, Dragon Age 4, Final Fantasy XVI or Fable, although we certainly should not lose sight of these still unreleased games.

So this year the ceremony will be held during the early morning of Friday, December 10 (Spanish peninsula time) from 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., with a format almost entirely focused on online broadcasting. To follow it, in addition to our summary the next morning, you can follow the event live through the official YouTube channel.

After the 2020 edition without public, The Game Awards 2021 will repeat at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this time with an increased presence, although still restricted, of some attendees who must wear a mask and keep the recommended safety distance, in addition of the rest of the measurements of the events carried out during the COVID.