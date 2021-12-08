The Game Awards 2021 will feature an audience ceremony in the metaverse

Despite having always had a digital assistance format for its fans, The Game Awards 2021 seems to be the last institution interested in trying their luck inside the new virtual worlds of the metaverse. And it is that this year’s awards ceremony, which will take place tomorrow, December 9, will not only be available to watch through the usual platforms, but viewers will also be able to attend what the company has described as a “metaverse experience«.

Built with the Core game creation tool, players will not only be able to watch the event within this virtual world, but they will also be able to do things like attend a virtual version of the red carpet and its photocall, along with “several unique interactive experiences that are only available during streaming.” Besides, of course, the ability to see the complete ceremony of The Game Awards 2021 from one of the seats in the amphitheater itself, and an after party in which a well-known DJ (his name has not yet been revealed) will be present.

The move is just part of a growing trend of virtual worlds, all grouped under the metaverse tag, that are used by everyone from Facebook (now Meta) to Fortnite. In the case of the Game Awards, the expansion makes perfect sense, given that the show already airs on a wide range of platforms.

Thus, this year the ceremony of The Game Awards 2021 will be held during the early morning of Friday, December 10 (Spanish peninsula time) from 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., with a format almost entirely focused on online broadcasting. To follow it, in addition to our summary the next morning, you can follow the event live through the official YouTube or Twitch channels.

Plus, as planned, this year’s show will be one of the most comprehensive ever, with game reveals and big previews of 40-50 games, including at least a dozen brand-new titles. On the other hand, it is an equally historic ceremony for another reason, following the recent confirmation by Geoff Keighley that he left Activision Blizzard out of the program (although not from the nominations).