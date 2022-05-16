The Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera will be better than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

One of the most anticipated phones of the year is the Samsung Galaxy ZFold 4, the next flagship of the Korean manufacturer’s folding phone division. The truth is that a lot of information about this smartphone has already been leaked. For example, we know that it would have an improved camera, and now we have received more information about it.

Samsung dominates foldable phone sales with an iron fist but he knows that his rivals are getting closer and closer. And to this we must add the arrival of the first iPhone with a folding screen, although until 2024, the date on which it will be presented, Samsung still has room to position itself more.

The Seoul-based company knows that the Galaxy Z product line is a complete success, 8 out of 10 flip phones sold belong to the manufacturer, which makes clear the hegemony of Samsung in the sector. But he knows that there is an element that can make a difference: the photographic section.

And for this reason, it seems that the big S wants the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to offer a tall camera. The solution? Implement the best sensors on the market so that your photographic section is superb.

The camera of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be superior to that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3 Samsung

Thus, as reported Ice Universeone of the leakers with the highest hit rate, the camera configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would have some surprises.

More than anything because, according to Ice Universe, lThe main camera will be 50 megapixels and it will be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom.

With this, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will continue to be the phone with the best optical zoom on the market, thanks to its 10x periscopic lens, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer some high-rise shots.

Without a doubt, a notable leap in quality compared to the current flagship of the Korean manufacturer and that will make sales of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 the new success of the company. Regarding the rest of the technical characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the new processor is expected to debut Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, accompanied by between 8 and 12 GB of RAM.

Lastly, we do not know the date of presentation Of this new generation of folding phones, everything indicates that we will see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 throughout the month of August.

>