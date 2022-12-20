The Galaxy S23 may be delayed by a few days due to list prices

- Advertisement -

The launch event of the Galaxy S23 it could slip by a few days compared to last year’s calendar for a question that for us.

Outside the Samsung headquarters, is curious. According to a rumor the possibility that the Galaxy S23 will not come out in early February like their predecessors is real and the cause would be the difficulty in arriving at a decision on list prices.

In short, from the outside it is difficult to imagine that a huge multinational like Samsung will delay the launch of three crucial products because there is no common guideline on prices, but the question, in hindsight, is anything but trivial. In a moment of global uncertainty and galloping inflation, establishing prices for products that will end up in the spotlight around the world and which will remain on the price list for a year is not easy.

There are those who say that the price trend for 2023 will continue to grow, those who instead make more optimistic forecasts, and basically the game is all about this. A price list for the Galaxy S23 in line with that of the Galaxy S22 would give a good signal to the market and boost sales, especially if we consider that Apple hasn’t had too many problems raising the prices of the new iPhones and also those already at list.

But in the event that inflation during 2023 is higher than forecast, Samsung – like Apple – should intervene in the race on the prices of the Galaxy S23 and you never make a good impression in the eyes of customers. In short, the choice is far from simple, and even if it came out with a higher list price than the Galaxy S22 it would have to be determined Of how muchhigher. It is probable that the decision will come out at the last moment, so as to have the most reliable “snapshot” of the future. Enough to delay the launch.