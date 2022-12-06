The Galaxy S23 have been certified for sale in India

- Advertisement -

The three Galaxy S23 continue on their path that will lead them to be officers. A path made of indiscretions – for us fans – and certifications by the bodies that regulate the markets – for Samsung, in this case. Sometimes, often to tell the truth, the two elements intersect, that is, when they do certifications become public knowledge. And this is the case.

The Galaxy S23 were approved for marketing in India since Bureau of Indian Standards, briefly BIS. A step that comes after the September battery certification by Safety Korea, and which will allow Samsung to distribute the Galaxy S23 in the Indian market, where variants with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips will be available: SM-S911B / DS that is the product code of Galaxy S23 “base”, SM-S916B / DS of Galaxy S23 + e SM-S918B / DS of Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Someone has speculated in the past few hours that Samsung can present the Galaxy S23 in advance than usual, in January or even December. As far as it remains possible, it looks like a scenario unlikely: in Seoul they have long ago decided to divide the year in half and leave the scene for the first part to the Galaxy with traditional form factor, then the Galaxy S, for the second to the folding ones, the Galaxy Z. Each series comes ” guaranteed “for six months the status of latest Galaxy presentedand it is hard to believe that Samsung is willing to intervene on a logical and consolidated division.

- Advertisement -

Anticipating would make sense if Samsung wanted to expand the top-of-the-range lines from two to three, but to date it is a baseless scenario. So anticipate what’s the point?

TO KNOW MORE