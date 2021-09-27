The Galaxy S22 will repeat with the design of the current top of the range

Although the new iPhone 13 meet the generation jump quite well, Apple was not long in being singled out for the lack of innovation. Accusations that now turn to Samsung, with the latest news regarding The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 +, that despite receiving an internal update, they would repeat with the design of the current top of the range.

Created with the references of the latest leaked information, these images rendered by OnLeaks you show us how both phones they will look exactly like their predecessors, sporting the same cutout for the rear camera design; the same rectangular format with rounded edges; and even the same front camera cutout, with the “Infinity-O” perforation, thus confirming the absence of a camera under the screen in which Samsung is already known to work.

Luckily we can still find some changes. As they assure from Zouton, the base model of the Galaxy S22 would have dimensions of 146 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm, considerably smaller than the Galaxy S21; reduction that we also confirm from 91mobiles for the Galaxy S22 +, which will remain at 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm compared to 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm for the Galaxy 21+.





Unfortunately, making the phone compartment smaller usually involves using smaller batteries. Although this would not have to negatively affect their autonomy, being able to support this change with further optimization of the system and the new Exynos 2200 chipset.

What is clear is that, with the enormous number of models and the rapid arrival of new models every year, the telephony sector seems to be hitting a roof when it comes to design innovation. Something that should not be bad or affect them excessively, with two possible outputs: the launch of similar models focusing the changes internally, or the return to a model of releases more separated in time from each other.

In fact, the latter could end up being the best decision. And is that the current semiconductor shortage is already causing the first rumors about the possible arrival of few units for these Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 +, adding even today the recent news of the indefinite delay of the presentation of the Galaxy S21 FE in Asia, which could even be canceled.