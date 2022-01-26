The Galaxy S22 Unpacked event already has a date and will be “epic”

Samsung’s Dr Tim Roh told us a week ago that Samsung’s next Unpacked event would take place in February, and now we have the exact date. will happen next Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m..

There are therefore two weeks to see the latest from Samsung in a presentation that will focus on the Galaxy series S. We hope to meet at least the Samsung Galaxy S22, although more devices could always join.

Break the rules of light

Samsung’s invitations generally don’t give away too much beyond indicating what devices we can expect. The next Samsung event is no exception: an S placed in a transparent cube makes it clear to us that, as planned, the event focuses on the Galaxy S series.

It is an open secret that it will be the occasion of meet the Samsung Galaxy S22 which, Samsung anticipated us, will incorporate some of the novelties of the Note series. We cannot rule out that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will finally make an appearance, which also falls within the S series.

Samsung has enabled a website where you can register to get information about the Unpacked event, receive news of new releases and enter the draw for 1 million Samsung Rewards points.

There are two weeks left for this presentation of devices that will be able to “illuminate the darkness” and will become a “new standard that will be epic for smartphones.” We will leave doubts on Wednesday February 9 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time.

More information | Samsung