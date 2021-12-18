The Galaxy S22 Ultra will long surpass the Galaxy S21 Ultra in photography

We’ve been talking about the Galaxy S22 Ultra for some time, a next-generation top-of-the-range smartphone that, according to a recent leak, will mark a major leap in photographic capabilities compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a terminal that already stood out for its excellent camera configuration, and which undoubtedly set the bar very high.

Until now, the biggest leaks have focused on things like the design, performance, and price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so it’s interesting to see that this new information puts a little variety on the classic “menu” of rumors and leaks. The source is Ice universe, quite known and reliable, since it has left us in the past quite relevant details about previous models that ended up being fulfilled.

According to this source, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer image quality, when taking pictures, far superior to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. You may be wondering why this is so important, and the answer is because both terminals seem almost identical if we just look at the specifications of their cameras.

And how is it possible then that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to offer such a large image quality improvement compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra? This will be possible, in theory, for optimizations and image processing capabilities which will have the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That will be the “magic” that will allow this new smartphone to take much better pictures than the Galaxy S21 Ultra despite the fact that it will presumably keep its 108 MP sensor.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: A Galaxy with the soul of Note

Those of you who read us daily already know that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to have a design that “drinks” directly from the Galaxy Note line, a series of smartphones that, except for surprise, will end up being completely discarded by Samsung. This will have very important consequences, and that is Galaxy S22 Ultra will inherit all, or nearly all, key features of the Note series, including a full S-Pen support, and that the Galaxy Fold will become the main protagonists in the South Korean giant’s catalog.

Regarding the specifications of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we still have nothing confirmed, but the latest information that I have seen has allowed me to make an estimate that I think is quite accurate. These could be the specifications of said terminal:

6.8-inch Dynamic Super AMOLED screen with 3,200 x 1,440 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200. The latter will be the first of its kind to mount a custom Radeon RDNA 2 GPU.

12GB-16GB of RAM.

128GB-256GB-512GB-1TB storage capacity.

40 MP front camera.

Rear camera with a 108 MP main lens, a 12 MP wide angle and two 10 MP telephoto lenses each.

5,000 mAh battery with fast recharge.

Fingerprint reader integrated in the screen.

Android 12 as an operating system, customized with Samsung’s One UI layer.

IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Compatible with the S-Pen, the popular Samsung stylus.

Your presentation should occur sometime in January. Price wise, it will most likely end up being a bit more expensive than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There is nothing definitive yet, but we have seen rumors that place it in the 1,379 euros.