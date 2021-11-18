The Galaxy S22 series will have smaller batteries, will this affect the autonomy?

A few days ago we delved into the specifications, design and possible price of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series, a generation of top-of-the-range smartphones that will become the next “flagships” of the South Korean giant, and that as we know they will position in ranges clearly differentiated. Thus, the Galaxy S22 will be the cheapest model of the three, the Galaxy S22 + will occupy an intermediate position, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the flagship model, and the most expensive.

We have talked so much about this new generation of smartphones that, certainly, we have left practically nothing in the pipeline. However, there is an important detail that we have not paid all the attention it deserves, the battery, and today we want to share with you all the information we have about it. Before starting, I remind you that the battery capacity is one of the most important factors when determining the autonomy of a specific smartphone, but it is not the only one.

Thus, a smartphone with a very large battery, but that uses a SoC with high consumption as well as inefficient components, it may end up offering a lower autonomy than that of another smartphone that has a lower capacity battery, but is able to work more efficiently thanks to its new components. In the end, everything matters, and although the size of the battery is relevant, it is still one more number that needs to be contextualized adequately.

Galaxy S22: Less battery, less autonomy?

It is the million dollar question, but before answering it we are going to see the data we have. According to the most recent information I have had access to, the Galaxy S22 will have, in its base version, a battery of 3,700 mAh, a figure that represents a reduction of 300 mAh compared to the Galaxy S21, since it has a 4,000 mAh battery.

For its part, the Galaxy S22 + will have a battery of 4,500 mAh, which also means a reduction of 300 mAh compared to the current model, which has a 4,800 mAh battery. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will have a battery of 5,000 mAh, the same one used by the Galaxy S21 Ultra. In this case, there will be no differences in the capacity of said component with the arrival of the new generation.

A priori, we might think that the Galaxy S22 and S22 + are going to offer a slightly lower autonomy compared to current models, but we must bear in mind that it is very likely that Samsung has introduced efficiency improvements in the hardware configuration of both terminals, and these should be enough to counteract this reduction in capacity in the batteries. With this I mean that, if everything we have seen is confirmed, it is most likely that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 + offer an equal or slightly higher autonomy compared to the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 +, despite having slightly more batteries. little.

For its part, the Galaxy S22 Ultra should offer a slightly higher autonomy compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, precisely because that key to efficiency that we have already seen previously will also be applied to it. I don’t want to end without reminding you that this new generation of Samsung smartphones will be compatible with 25 watt fast recharge technologyAlthough some rumors suggest that we could see a jump to 45 watts.