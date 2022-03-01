MobileAndroid

The Galaxy S22 are updated in Italy: there are the patches for March 2022

By: Abraham

Date:

Samsung has finally released the first update for Galaxy S22 Ultrathe new top of the range that officially arrives on the market from today, even if it has already been available for several weeks (here our review to find out better) and for the two Galaxy S22 and S22 + (also fresh off the review).

As you can see from the screenshots below – which come from one of our units purchased regularly, therefore not from the one provided by Samsung for the review – the update has a weight of 811.19 MB and also introduces the March Android security patch and brings with it the elimination of various bugs and the improvement of system stability.

Samsung has not provided precise details regarding the corrections implemented, but we will test the firmware in the next few minutes and will update you if we find improvements regarding all the problems reported in the past weeks related to the GPU. In particular, we are talking about the graphic glitches also reported in the review. In the event that there are any news in this regard, we will update the article with the first details.

 

Official Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: the huge Ultra also arrives | ITA prices

