The Galaxy S22 are not afraid of modding: unlocking the bootloader is not a problem

Samsung appears to have improved its approach to modding of their smartphones, since the latest news regarding its new top of the range, Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra, confirm that unlocking the bootloader does not cause problems of any kind.

If he was asking you what problems it could ever cause this operation, you probably missed the events that involved Galaxy Z Fold 3. On the occasion of the launch of its folding top of the range, Samsung had introduced additional protection systems that they led to the blocking of some fundamental functions in case the bootloader is unlocked. In that case he came completely inhibited the use of cameras and it was necessary to proceed with the block again in order to restore the correct behavior.

GALAXY S22: THIS TIME NO LOCK

Fortunately, Samsung has chosen to adopt a more permissive policy with its new top of the range (by the way, have you read our S22 Ultra review?), according to what was reported by XDA. In fact, unlocking the bootloader does not inhibit the functionality of the S22 in any way and allows you to use the cameras without any limitations with the stock application; in short, everything works from zoom to night mode.

It must be said that Samsung had already taken a few steps backwards even on the same Fold 3, eliminating any software block with the One UI 4.0, but it was not taken for granted that this was valid from day one also for the S22. In any case, we remind you that the bootloader unlocking procedure involves the complete formatting of the smartphone, so make a backup before proceeding.

