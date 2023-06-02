the galaxy enhance x app is coming to the galaxy s22

Samsung is almost finished developing the app Galaxy Enhance-X for the Galaxy S22 series. The news comes from a moderator of the official community: responding to a user who asked when it will be available for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the man wrote that the app “It’s almost ready, it looks like it can be deployed in 2 or 3 weeks”.

Galaxy Enhance-X is aphoto editing app based on artificial intelligence that Samsung launched in July last year. It has been available for download for the Galaxy S23 range for a month, it should be available soon also for the top of the 2022 range. The app analyzes multimedia content, whether photos or videos, looking for various types of imperfections, allowing them to be removed in a simple and intuitive way.

There is also the possibility of letting the software do everything using something similar to a “magic wand” as elsewhere, see for example Google Photos which evidently Galaxy Enhance-X was inspired at least a little. Among the “cures” the possibility of remove motion blur, unwanted reflections and thanks to artificial intelligence it is also possible to upscale the original resolution of the photo, an interesting possibility for those mid-range smartphones which, not having the top cameras, can thus earn something in post-production.

We don’t know if after the Galaxy S22 it will be up to the foldable Galaxy (Fold in the lead) or in Seoul they will go to the Galaxy S21 or, who knows, directly to the most recent and powerful Galaxy A. In the meantime, we are waiting for Galaxy Enhance-X to arrive on the Galaxy S22 as promised, we will see the rest later.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is available online from eBay at 489 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available online from eBay at 680 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available online from eBay at 729 euros.

(updated May 31, 2023, 12:10)