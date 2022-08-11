HomeTech NewsThe Galaxy Buds2 Pro arrive with improved ANC and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro arrive with improved ANC and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
galaxy buds2 pro 1000x600.jpg
galaxy buds2 pro 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

The galaxy buds2 Pro wireless headphones have been the icing on the cake of the Unpacked event where Samsung has presented its new generation of folding smartphones, Fold and Flip.

Samsung has downsized of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro compared to the originals, 15% less for measurements of 19.9 mm x 21.6 mm x 18.7 mm and a weight of only 5.5 g. They have an IPX7 waterproof rating, enough to protect them from the occasional rain shower or the sweat generated during a workout. Samsung says that the improvement in ergonomics will help them not to move in them.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

The headphones feature a custom bi-directional speaker configuration (tweeter and woofer) that is capable of delivering 24-bit Hi-Fi high fidelity audio. This feature, one of the new features in the version, requires compatible Samsung Galaxy devices that support it with One UI 4 or higher. It also has 360 Audio, with direct multi-channel sound that “follows” your head movements for a more personalized surround sound experience.

Intel Rocket Lake: it’s the turn of the Core i5-11500 on GeekBench

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro have improved the system of active noise cancellation (ANC) by up to 40%, thanks in part to three high SNR microphones. The microphones also allow the headset to be used for voice calls, in a one-touch change of function.

In terms of battery life, up to five hours of music playback with active noise cancellation enabled or up to eight hours with the feature disabled. The typical charging case that they incorporate increases autonomy up to 18 hours with ANC on and 29 hours if not using the active noise cancellation that has become standard in premium wireless earbuds like these. The fast charging system should provide up to an hour of use with a charge of just 5 minutes.

In summary. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are Samsung’s most compact earbuds to date. More ergonomic and lighter, they will be available from August 26 in three new color finishes, graphite, white and purple. They can now be booked on the Samsung website at a price of €239.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

iPhone 14: Apple should increase the prices of the Pro and Pro Max models, it is confirmed

Apple could make the next iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according...
Amazon

Amazon plans to buy Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7 billion

Online retailer Amazon wants to take over the US robot manufacturer iRobot, which is...
Android

LG has not completely closed with Android: the new Ultra Tab arrives in Korea

It was rumored a few months ago, and it has actually materialized: let's talk...
Tech News

Turris Omnia: Router spin-off surprisingly put on hold

The router developed by the Czech registry should be launched as a start-up this...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.