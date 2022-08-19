The galactic dance of the black holes of NGC 7727 does not bode well for the Milky Way

- Advertisement -

Astronomers from the European Southern Observatory have captured new images with the VLT telescope of the result of a spectacular cosmic collision: the galaxy NGC 7727. This giant was born from the merger of two galaxies in an event that began around a billion years ago. And that seems to be the final destination that awaits the Milky Way too..

We must remember that the galaxy that hosts our world travels together with its cosmic neighbor Andromeda on a collision course that in billions of years will cause its merger into a single kingdom. Although we will no longer be there to contemplate the “show”, the new images of NGC 7727, say the most accurate of those achieved to date to see the phenomenon, anticipate what that future impact could be like.

NGC 7727 is a singular galaxy resulting from the collision of two other galaxies and containing the closest pair of supermassive found to date. Dangerously close together in terms of cosmological scale, they will inevitably end up merging into a single, even more massive one.

NGC 7727 is located 89 million light-years away in the constellation Aquarius. It can be seen with amateur telescopes and appears as a faint vortex of stardust from Earth’s point of view. It is believed to be the result of two different (probably elliptical) galaxies merging into one, just like Andromeda and the Milky Way.

These galaxies had their own black holes, converted in the merger into two huge empty spaces located in the center of one of the two bright cores of NGC 7727. They are “only” 1,600 light-years away (very close on the scale cosmic) and are on a collision course, doomed to collide and merge into a giant black hole within 250 million years. When that happens, the collision will vibrate waves through the fabric of space and time, generating an enormous gravitational force, simply incomprehensible to the human mind.

Astronomers explain that galaxies ‘ ’ around each other, with gravity creating tidal forces that drastically change the appearance of the dancing couples. ‘Tails’ of stars, gas and dust swirl around the galaxies as they eventually form a new merged one, resulting in the beautifully lopsided, messy shape we see in NGC 7727. The consequences of that cosmic bulge are spectacularly evident in the images captured by the VLT, in the following a closer view of its black holes.

This process is believed to repeat itself with the Milky Way in the distant future. We know that our galaxy has a supermassive black hole of its own called Sagittarius A, and Andromeda is thought to have one of intermediate size as well. The inevitable merger of the galaxies will cause a pair of supermassive black holes like those in NGC 7727, also doomed to collide. That will be the end of galactic-level endings.