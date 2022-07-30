The futuristic city that Saudi Arabia intends to build

in recent days Saudi presented his new project, a city that they will in a straight line, it will be full of mirrors, vegetation, it will be ecological and intelligent. However, the challenge will be financing because despite the fact that the country is very rich, the costs of this utopian city are very high.

If this becomes a reality, it will be a city covered in mirrors in the middle of the desert, efficient and intelligent, at least that is what those who are at the forefront of the design of the project, created by NEOM, a company of the crown prince of saudi arabia which is now seeking external funding after timidly presenting the initial budget in 2021.

Now, with an international advertisement and a 3D video that anyone can see and in which it is shown what this city will be like inside, the idea has been presented to the whole world, and with this Now the goal is to raise the necessary funds for the city to finish its construction in 2030.

In any case, although the idea seems very novel, some Internet users are already skeptical of the Arab country’s plans, as they have referred to “Epcot” which was the futuristic city that Disney intended to build in the 1960s and ended up being an amusement park.

Regarding the characteristics of the particular city, it will work with totally renewable energy as well as its water and sewage systems that will also be efficient and operated with technologies such as artificial intelligence. This is because the country that has been known worldwide for getting rich from oil is now starting plans to diversify its sources of income.

The futuristic city that Arabia wants to build

Likewise, the place will not have avenues for private cars, so people will have to use public transport, which also promises to be a jewel of engineering, since it will be underground and will take its passengers in 20 minutes from one end to the other, it is worth mentioning that “The Line” will be 170 kilometers long, the only vehicles that will have a place in the city are the autonomous ones and its avenues will also be located underground.

However, another aspect that some people have already begun to question is the privacy that its inhabitants will or will not have, because the city will be 100% equipped with artificial intelligence and robotics systems to monitor everything that happens inside and analyze the respective data, opening the debate to a possible control that the national and local government can exercise over its citizens.

There has also been talk of some services that city residents will be able to access through Netflix-type subscriptions, such as a buffet and a private menu for all meals of the day.

But what has undoubtedly attracted attention on the internet and social networks is the shape that the possible city will have, since, as already mentioned, it will be 170 kilometers long and only 200 meters wide, looking like a line in the middle of the desert and that finally ends in the sea. In addition, the block will be 500 meters high, equivalent to “One World Trade Center”, the tallest building in New York and the American continent.

With the above, it is assumed that the site will have capacity for nine million inhabitants, which is already speculated will only be the richest in the world and that country, who will find everything they need to live within a range of 500 meters up or down, such as homes, schools, offices, places of entertainment and commerce.

Another question that Internet users are already asking quite a lot is light management in the lower parts of the building, since it is still unknown if the mirrors will also work as windows, although it is a reality that the inhabitants of Arabia are used to spending most of their time in closed and ventilated spaces due to high temperatures, however the problem will be for those who come from abroad. In any case, air conditioning is more than guaranteed even in the outdoor areas of the city, which will also be smart and renewable.

Finally, something that has also generated concern about this project is the fact that it is covered with mirrors in the middle of the desert, since it doesn’t seem like such a functional idea if you think about its impact in a desert where the sun always shines during the day, being able to affect the ethnic groups that may circulate in the place and especially the species of the region, such as the birds that carry out their migratory cycles there.

