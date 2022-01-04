The future Xiaomi MIX 5 appears filtered with a spectacular fast charge, a zoom of up to 200 increases and more

In September 2019, to succeed the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, the Chinese company announced the Mi MIX Alpha, a concept that surprised many by having the first 108 megapixel camera on the market and a screen that completely enveloped the terminal. Then came the Mi MIX Fold, the brand’s first folding, and, almost two years later, we finally met the real successor to the Mi MIX family, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4.

Now, everything points to Xiaomi is already preparing the next generation of his MIX family. The first rumors about the possible Xiaomi MIX 5 tell us that the camera will play a major role. In addition, some renders and specifications have been leaked that, as expected, will place it at the top of the manufacturer’s catalog.

Up to 200x digital zoom

Several Chinese media (such as Sina or MyDrivers) have already published the first renderings of the future Xiaomi MIX 5 along with some specifications. In addition, they ensure that the new Xiaomi flagship, already without the surname Mi, will arrive in the middle of the year that we just started.

In the images, we can see a frontal completely dominated by a 6.89 inch flat screen with 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a hidden camera under the panel. At the rear, we see a large circular module to house the main camera, made up of five sensors.

The gigantic main sensor, located in the center, would offer a resolution of 100 MP and have a telescopic lens capable of 15x optical zoom and 200x digital zoom, with the ability to adjust focus and aperture in real time.

It would be accompanied by another 48 MP sensor, a 40 MP ultra wide angle, a 13 MP telephoto and a ToF 3D lens, although the resolution of these sensors varies from one filtration to another.

Inside, according to rumors, the Xiaomi MIX 5 will be equipped with the latest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the self-developed S3 chip, which improves night scene photography and speeds up image processing.

To power itself, it will have a 5,000 mAh battery supports 200W fast charge (150 W according to MyDrivers) and wireless fast charging of 50 W. This would achieve a full charge in 10 minutes. In any case, as we always say, we will have to wait for the official presentation to find out if, finally, the MIX 5 has all these features on board.

Via | Sina and MyDrivers (in Chinese)