The future of WhatsApp is already present in India

For the vast majority of humanity, WhatsApp is an instant messaging service. However, for Meta it is one more business unit of the company and, as such, we are talking about a very successful service in part, and in another part… well, much less so. If we start with its successes, today it is still the most widely used service in its category and, for many people, the only one known for this purpose. He collaborates in it, of course, that he was the first, but it is no less true that he has managed to stay at the top over the years.

However, despite being an undoubtedly successful service, there is something that is still a pending issue, and it is the monetization model of it. Since its birth, back in 2009, both before and after it became the property of Meta (at that time Facebook), its managers have explored multiple ways to achieve profitability that, to this day, still resists becoming a reality.

It is not something new that, for a long time, Meta is exploring the possibilities to turn WhatsApp into a profitable service, and one of the most common ways to do so is to turn the service into a shopping platform, a space where stores can offer their products and services, with WhatsApp providing payment systems if this is necessary. And it seems like a smart move, even more so considering that WeChat has been doing the same thing for some time, and with great success, in China.

Thus, Meta today announced an agreement with JioMart, an Indian food retailer, which will allow the company make your sales to end customers directly through WhatsApp. With this integration, customers will be able to access the catalog of products for sale, make their purchase, make the payment and select the shipping address. JioMart, for its part, will also manage all communications with customers, with exceptions, through WhatsApp.

The choice of India is not accidental, since of the 2,000 million WhatsApp users in the world, approximately one fifth, 400 million, are in the Asian subcontinent. However, also it is a sign of what we can expect in the medium term in the rest of the world. Meta has been investing in WhatsApp Business for some time, precisely in order to enhance business operations through the platform. Something that, in addition, would explain even more the more than pronounced increase in the work of development and implementation of new functions.