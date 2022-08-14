The future of the Flash solo movie hangs in the balance

Changes and movements continue to occur within Warner Bros Discovery and it is possible that a member of The Justice League be next on the list that your movie will never be seen on the big screen or on a streaming system.

As announced The Hollywood Reporterthe company that has the rights to DC Comics and of the movies in this universe, he still hasn’t decided what to do with since the protagonist of this project, Ezra Millercontinues to engage in criminal activities.

The film will tentatively open on June 23, 2023. (Warner Bros.)

The site revealed that Warner is studying the damage caused to the franchise by the behavior of Miller and if its situation worsens in the coming weeks, the company could even choose not to release and can the long-awaited project.

the of Flash has been seen to falter since Ezra was arrested in Hawaii twice for disturbing public order, accused of robbery and having threatened a couple in a bar. In addition, in recent days she has been accused of sheltering a 25-year-old mother and her three children on her farm in Vermontunder supposedly unsafe conditions.

hangs-in-the.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> If the Flash movie is cancelled, the studio would have to reboot the superhero’s story. (Warner Bros.) hangs-in-the.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Until now Warner Bros. Discovery maintains the premiere of the film for June 23, 2023, appealing that by that date the scandals of its protagonist dissipate. However, Miller continues to have problems with the authorities, which continue to make headlines in the media.

All of this comes amid changes at Warner in early August, when the new CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, David Zaslav, announced that the film batgirl would not premiere in hbo max and that it would not see the light on the big screen either.

Development of a Flash-based movie began in 2004, with various writers and directors attached to the project until 2014. (Warner Bros.)

Unlike Flashin the film about the companion of Batman there was no controversy and Zaslav chose to reduce taxes on the project and stop making movies of DC streaming.

Miller started his time as Flash with cameos in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Y suicide squadboth released in 2016, before having a leading role in Justice League one year later.

Filming for “The Flash” took place from April to October 2021 at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden and on location across the UK. (Warner Bros.)

Flash underwent several changes until it became an adaptation of the story of flash point starring Ben Affleck Y Michael Keton.

Some media like The Hollywood Reporter point out that one of the alternatives that exist for the film to reach theaters is that Ezra Say you need professional help, apologize for your actions, and promise to get some kind of treatment. A Hollywood he loves redemption stories, so that would ensure the film can still get off to a smooth launch.

: